What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Linde Q1 Earnings?

Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Linde in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Linde’s current full-year earnings is $16.54 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIN. TD Cowen raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $449.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.65. Linde has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total transaction of $1,323,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,571.38. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.74, for a total transaction of $1,163,545.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,662. The trade was a 65.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,159 shares of company stock valued at $5,603,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Linde by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 71 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

