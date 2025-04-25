Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $203.21 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,513,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,269 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 5.0% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $203,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $106.43 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.77 and its 200-day moving average is $129.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.01.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.