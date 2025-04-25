William Blair Lowers Earnings Estimates for ManpowerGroup

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 20th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $78.87.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 62.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after buying an additional 59,821 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $664,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 7.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.