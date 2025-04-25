Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 820.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 333,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 84,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WINA opened at $362.35 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $295.79 and a one year high of $431.67. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.78.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 million. Winmark had a net margin of 49.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

