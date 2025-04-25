Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,392 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 216,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 90,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,793,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,623,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $6,659,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.56.

AMZN stock opened at $186.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average of $207.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

