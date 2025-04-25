Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE WH opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 45.18%.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,853,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,221 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,301,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,006 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,356,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

