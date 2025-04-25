Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,362,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,788,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,580,000 after buying an additional 126,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,743,000 after buying an additional 477,231 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 699,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,393,000 after buying an additional 284,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 541,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of XHR opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 373.33%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.