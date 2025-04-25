YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX) Trading 1.4% Higher – What’s Next?

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.07. Approximately 737,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,026,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.17.

About YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy.

