Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pool

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pool in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.16. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2025 earnings at $11.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.17 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.22.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $288.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Pool has a twelve month low of $284.28 and a twelve month high of $395.60.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Pool news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Pool by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 20.3% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

