Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for AMP Q1 Earnings

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.10. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $38.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $9.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $36.43 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $9.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $38.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $44.66 EPS.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.44.

AMP stock opened at $473.04 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $385.74 and a one year high of $582.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $0.33. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $4.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,249.59. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abel Hall LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

