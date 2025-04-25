Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for RPM FY2025 Earnings

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of RPM International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $5.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.50. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RPM International from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $140.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Fermium Researc upgraded RPM International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $105.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.95. RPM International has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $141.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in RPM International by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 142,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 69,153 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 71.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its position in RPM International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 103,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

