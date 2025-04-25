Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for PBH FY2025 Earnings

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $4.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.58. The consensus estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.04 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%.
Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $79.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $90.04.
In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
