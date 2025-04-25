Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.79.

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

