zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Trading Up 8% – Here’s What Happened

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) rose 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 20,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 77,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded zSpace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Northland Capmk raised shares of zSpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of zSpace in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of zSpace in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on zSpace in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

zSpace Stock Up 8.0 %

Institutional Trading of zSpace

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in zSpace stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of zSpace at the end of the most recent quarter.

zSpace Company Profile

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

