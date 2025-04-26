10,032 Shares in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000.
Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Kayne Anderson BDC stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $17.99.
Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kayne Anderson BDC
Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile
Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kayne Anderson BDC
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Short Sellers Gave Up on These 3 Names Recently
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- If You Wanted To Buy AbbVie and Didn’t, There’s Still Time To Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.