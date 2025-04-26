2,738 Shares in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,865,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 40,406 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,734,999,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,739,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

CASH opened at $78.96 on Friday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.40. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Pathward Financial



Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

