4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5,291.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,665.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14,441 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDMT. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $28.93.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

