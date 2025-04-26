5,237 Shares in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Braze by 9,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 8,436.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Braze by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.13. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Braze from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Braze and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $129,093.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 248,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,989.02. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $105,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,763.18. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,581. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

