Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Adeia were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Adeia by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,276 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Adeia by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Adeia by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADEA shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Adeia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Adeia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Adeia had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Adeia’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

