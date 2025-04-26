Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 239.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,980 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alerus Financial were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,054,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 106,116 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 39,687 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ALRS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

Alerus Financial Price Performance

ALRS stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $452.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Alerus Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

