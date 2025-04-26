Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,291,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after purchasing an additional 208,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,444,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 4,541,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,868 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,527,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 834,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 60,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

Shares of ATUS opened at $2.36 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

