Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

