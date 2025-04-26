AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 81,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,843,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 143,584 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AnaptysBio by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 1,891.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $634.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of -0.09. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $43.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANAB. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

