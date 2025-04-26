Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,598,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,582 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 146,104 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 17.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 264,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 38,616 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.
Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLDP opened at $1.22 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $365.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.
Ballard Power Systems Profile
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
