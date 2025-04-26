Bank of Montreal Can Acquires Shares of 25,307 Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lifezone Metals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifezone Metals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lifezone Metals by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lifezone Metals by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lifezone Metals by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares during the period.

Lifezone Metals Stock Performance

Lifezone Metals stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. Lifezone Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lifezone Metals Company Profile

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

