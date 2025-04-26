Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIGC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $5.36 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff acquired 177,158 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,329.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,131.12. This represents a 232.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

