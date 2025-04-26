Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,001 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Adeia were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Adeia by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Adeia by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adeia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADEA. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.22 million. Adeia had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 32.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

