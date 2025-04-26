Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iRobot were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2,712.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 386,189 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,003,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 295,997 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 37,358 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iRobot by 250.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iRobot by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

iRobot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.14.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

