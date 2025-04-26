Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,666 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 291.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Tenaris stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.21. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Tenaris had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.54. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

