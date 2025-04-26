Bank of Montreal Can Has $120,000 Stock Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPMT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In other news, Director Patrick Gregory Halter bought 34,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $95,202.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,202.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 34,770 shares of company stock worth $108,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPMT. UBS Group decreased their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 111.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.56%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

