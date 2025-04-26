Bank of Montreal Can Has $123,000 Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in eXp World were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $60,767,000. Baring Financial LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $5,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,235,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,834,000 after buying an additional 208,920 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in eXp World by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 206,677 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $1,954,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Stock Performance

EXPI stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 2.44.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $273,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,993,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,527,796. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $3,106,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

