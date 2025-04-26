Bank of Montreal Can Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 40,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

JQUA stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

