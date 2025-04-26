Bank of Montreal Can Has $144,000 Stock Position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1,262.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SOXQ opened at $33.41 on Friday. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This is an increase from Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

