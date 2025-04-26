Bank of Montreal Can Has $150,000 Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,168 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after buying an additional 171,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $60.79.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

