Bank of Montreal Can Has $151,000 Stock Position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABCL. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,413,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,764,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 424.7% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 305,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 247,342 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $2.57 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABCL. KeyCorp raised their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.