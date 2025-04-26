Bank of Montreal Can Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $23,153,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,722,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,863 shares during the period. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $19,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,231,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,222,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 809,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 2.8 %

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $18.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

