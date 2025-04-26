Bank of Montreal Can Has $196,000 Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in WisdomTree by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 179,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,117,000 after acquiring an additional 93,140 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 26.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 708,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 150,257 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Northcoast Research cut WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Shares of WT stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.26.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other WisdomTree news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,711.02. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree



WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

