Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Real Brokerage by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 679,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Real Brokerage by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Real Brokerage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REAX opened at $4.59 on Friday. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $907.69 million, a P/E ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.22%. The firm had revenue of $350.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

