Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

