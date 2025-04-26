Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIL. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 106,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,766,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,630,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,904 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SIL opened at $40.31 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

