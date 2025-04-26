Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTA. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $256,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,370.22. This trade represents a 5.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

ENTA opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.69. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.53% and a negative net margin of 157.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

