Bank of Montreal Can Makes New Investment in Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCAT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Red Cat by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Red Cat by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Red Cat during the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCAT. Northland Capmk raised shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCAT opened at $5.19 on Friday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

