Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 27,453 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Aerovate Therapeutics worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.95. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $25.29.

Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Dividend

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.21. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.