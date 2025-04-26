Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 7,500 Shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:EPRX opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.58 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

