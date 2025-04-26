Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 489.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SNDR opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Citigroup raised Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a $25.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Profile

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.