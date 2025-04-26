Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,669 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

BRKL stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $91.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.13%.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.