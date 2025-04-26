Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 348.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,343,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,428,000 after buying an additional 459,851 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,870,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,401,000 after buying an additional 116,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $84.13 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $85.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

