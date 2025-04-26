Bank of Montreal Can Sells 11,487 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3,585.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,996.00 and a beta of 0.53. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is -8,800.00%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

