Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,563 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $696.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REPL

About Replimune Group

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.