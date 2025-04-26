Bank of Montreal Can Sells 29,578 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,837 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFSL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 17,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $232,954.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,718.83. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cathy W. Zbanek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $274,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,062.84. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,055 shares of company stock worth $1,550,540. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFS Financial stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 403.57%.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

